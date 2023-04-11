Breaking News
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged at 19

Updated on: 11 April,2023 04:58 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown has just announced her engagement at the age of 19!



Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown has just announced her engagement at the age of 19!


The actor took to her Instagram feed, as she shared a picture with her lover, now fiancee Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi's son.



 
 
 
 
 
In the picture, Jacob can be seen wrapping his arms around Millie as she flaunts her beautiful engagement ring. In the caption, Millie penned down the lyrics from the famous Taylor Swift song 'Lover'. Brown wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (white heart emoji)"

Jacob, who is currently 20 years old, also took to his Instagram feed and shared two pictures with his soon-to-be wife. In the caption, Jacob wrote, "Forever (white heart emoji)"

 
 
 
 
 
