Strong Asian flavour to Cannes awards; Ruben Ostlund gets his second Palme d'Or

Updated on: 29 May,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Cannes
Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund won his second Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness', a biting satire of the shallow worlds of fashion and wealth, bringing the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to a close, reports 'Variety'

Swedish film director and screenwriter Ruben Ostlund poses with the trophy during a photocall after he won the Palme d'Or for the film "Triangle of Sadness" during the closing ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Pic/AFP


Hours after Delhi's Shaunak Sen became the second Indian in two years to win the Golden Eye for the best documentary film, the much-awaited top awards of the 75th Cannes Film Festival were announced on Saturday night.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund won his second Palme d'Or for 'Triangle of Sadness', a biting satire of the shallow worlds of fashion and wealth, bringing the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to a close, reports 'Variety'.




Ostlund's follow-up to his 2017 Palme-winning 'The Square', according to 'Variety', takes a boat full of shallow people -- models, millionaires and their various trophy partners -- and abandons them in deep water, forcing the survivors to reconstruct a desert-island society where money holds no power. In such a system, for better or worse, beauty becomes the most valuable asset.


