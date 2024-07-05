Robert Pattinson, famed for his role in the 'Twilight' series, has embraced fatherhood with grace, according to Suki

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Suki Waterhouse opens up about "planned" pregnancy with Robert Pattinson x 00:00

Suki Waterhouse has candidly shared details about her pregnancy journey with actor Robert Pattinson, revealing that the couple intentionally planned to start a family together.

In an interview obtained by E! News, the 32-year-old actress, known for her roles in 'Daisy Jones & The Six', disclosed that her decision to have a baby with the 'Twilight' star, was thoughtfully considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No, we really planned it," Suki affirmed when asked if the pregnancy was a surprise, adding, "One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be.'"

Reflecting on the decision with humour, Suki jokingly added, "I was like, 'What can make more chaos?'"

Their daughter, born earlier this year, marks a significant milestone in their relationship, which began in 2018.

Robert Pattinson, famed for his role in the 'Twilight' series, has embraced fatherhood with grace, according to Suki.

"He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous," she shared about their daughter's birth. Despite his natural anxiety, Suki praised Robert for his calm demeanour during the experience.

Describing the bond between Robert and their daughter, Suki expressed, "I mean, a dad and his daughter? It's an actual love story."

However, the initial days of motherhood presented surprises for Suki, who admitted feeling overwhelmed by the demands of caring for a newborn, according to E! News.

"Shocking in every way," Suki remarked about her early experiences, adding, "I was alarmed when I learned that a baby needed to be breastfed every two hours. I was like, 'Excuse me? Is this what this entails?'"

Despite the challenges, Suki Waterhouse embraces motherhood wholeheartedly, emphasising the joy her daughter brings. "Now, I have this anchor," she reflected, adding, "And I'm so happy all the time to go home and see her little gummy smile."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever