Suki Waterhouse proudly flaunts baby bump

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:25 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Suki Waterhouse. Pic/AFP

Ever since actress-singer Suki Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy, she's been flaunting her baby bump proudly.


Taking a selfie of herself standing in front of a mirror, Waterhouse was showcasing her baby bump.


Waterhouse, 31, confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Robert Pattinson at the stage of the Corona Capital Festival.


In the picture, she pointed to her belly while wearing a glittery pink minidress and a feather coat paired with glittery flared trousers.

Taking to her social media, she shared pictures of herself from the festival and captioned: "Thank you for such a beautiful time in Mexico!"

After seeing her photo, many celebrities congratulated the singer on her pregnancy, including her 'Daisy Jones & the Six' co-stars, according to Page Six.

In one picture she posed with model Georgia May Jagger, showing her stomach in the same glittery pink minidress and feathered coat she wore onstage on November 19.

"Congrats sweeeetness!!!!!" Dua Lipa wrote in the comments, which actress Julia Garner and model Karlie Kloss also echoed.

Her 'Daisy Jones & the Six' co-stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, shared sweet messages for the soon-mom-to-be.

It's unclear how far along Waterhouse is in her pregnancy.

However, she first sparked pregnancy rumours earlier this month after being photographed with a visible baby bump in Los Angeles.

Robert Pattinson for his part has maintained silence on the matter and isn't looking too keen to talk about it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

