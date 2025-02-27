Breaking News
Surviving Michael Jackson out soon

Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

The sequel to 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland, subtitled Surviving Michael Jackson, will be available to watch on YouTube in the US and Canada. 

Michael Jackson. Pic/GettyImages

The sequel to 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland, subtitled Surviving Michael Jackson, will be available to watch on YouTube in the US and Canada. 


According to The Hollywood Reporter, Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, announced on February 26 that it has acquired the exclusive US and English Canadian rights to the sequel and will premiere it on Little Dot’s documentary channel. The hour-long follow-up, which is debuting in the UK on March 18, will catch up with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused the King of Pop of sexually abusing them when they were minors. 


Jackson denied the allegations during his lifetime, and his estate continues to do so. According to its official synopsis, Leaving Neverland 2 captures Robson and Safechuck’s “ongoing legal battle, the resulting personal toll and the backlash they faced from Jackson’s global fanbase.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

