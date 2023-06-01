Susan Sarandon thanks volunteers for planting saplings in Ladakh

The humanitarian group serves the people and region of the Himalayas in becoming resilient

Susan Sarandon

Acclaimed Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon on Wednesday thanked volunteers and the Young Drukpa Association for planting over 1,00,000 saplings in Ladakh this month, saying “what an accomplishment”. “Thank you for planting hope,” she said in a video message to the non-profit humanitarian group, Live to Love International.

The humanitarian group serves the people and region of the Himalayas in becoming resilient. After the devastating 2015 quake in Nepal, Sarandon stayed with the famed Kung Fu nuns from the Druk Amitabha Mountain nunnery, located uphill Kathmandu. She worked with them to offer medical services and acting as a role model of women empowerment.

Lt Governor Ladakh, Brig (retd) BD Mishra on May 17 officially launched the Trees for Life campaign in Liktsey. An impressive 1,00,000 trees were planted on that day. The plantation covers a vast area of 19 acres, with a diverse selection of native trees, including Ladakhi willow, poplar, and local fruit trees.

