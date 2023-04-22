Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Suzume Movie Review An emotional roller coaster ride

'Suzume' Movie Review: An emotional roller coaster ride

Updated on: 22 April,2023 04:35 PM IST  |  mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

After following a young man to the ruins near her town, Suzume accidentally awakens a demon/giant worm that protected Japan from an evil that creates earthquakes

'Suzume' Movie Review: An emotional roller coaster ride

Suzume

Listen to this article
'Suzume' Movie Review: An emotional roller coaster ride
x
00:00

Film: Suzume
Cast: Nanoka Hara, Hokuto Matsumura, Eri Fukatsu
Director: Makoto Shinkai
Rating: 3/ 5


A thought-provoking anime action-adventure cum road movie centered around a 17-year-old orphan girl, Suzume, who helps a mysterious young man, Souta( who has been hexed into a chair), close doors from the other side (metaphysical) that are releasing disasters all over Japan.



After following a young man to the ruins near her town, Suzume accidentally awakens a demon/giant worm that protected Japan from an evil that creates earthquakes. Suzune’s journey is emblematic of the wondrous country whose resilience despite a plethora of natural disasters plaguing it, is definitive of the courage, perseverance, and work ethic of a people who never give up. The road trip has Suzume meeting people of all ilk and seeing more of Japan. The narrative is further enriched by magic and fantasy.


This is a poignant human story. Suzume, who has experienced a heartfelt tragedy of her own wants to prevent them with a missionary zeal. She understands pain, loss, and sorrow and knowing such, wants to prevent others from being plagued by it. Alongside Souta’s comical transformation, this aspect of the story also adds urgency to the action.

The animation in Suzume is outstanding. Shinkai mixes traditional anime style with CGI in a sophisticated mash-up that lends visual credibility and suspense to the action sequences. Shinkai combines ingenious ideas with bold visuals underlined by edge-of-the-seat tension to make this an enthralling experience. The humor also adds greater weight to the story-telling craft, lending a balance that becomes more and more appreciable as the nuts and bolts of the story come together. Makoto Shinkai is certainly among the best anime filmmakers in the world. His use of music and sound to augment the character arcs is creditable. All his anime frames are significantly detailed and visually eye-pleasing. This is a film that is more than likely to stir up emotions unexpectedly while it explores themes of grief and healing aided by nature’s infinite and unbridled bounty.

hollywood news hollywood film review Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News japan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK