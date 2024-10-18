The cast of the upcoming biopic includes Ben Foster as James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L Coleman and Tony Cavalero

(Left) Boxer Christy Martin; (right) Sydney Sweeney in character

Listen to this article Sydney Sweeney to play boxer Christy Martin in sports biopic x 00:00

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney is all set to essay the role of boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film, she sports a 1990s mullet and has added some muscle to play the former athlete. The actor shared a few pictures of her avatar as the boxer in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in the bushes, so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now.”

As per reports, the yet-untitled sports biopic is directed by David Michod and they have recently started production.

Martin is a former professional boxer who competed from 1989-2012 and was the world champion in the super welterweight class in 2009. In 2010, she also survived a murder attempt by husband James Martin. He stabbed her multiple times and shot her at their Florida home, but she survived.

In 2012, James was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honoured to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all,” Sweeney wrote.

The cast of the upcoming biopic includes Ben Foster as James Martin, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L Coleman and Tony Cavalero.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever