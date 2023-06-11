Breaking News
Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham's 'The Expendables 4' trailer out

Updated on: 05 July,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Washington
In the trailer, Fox meets up with Statham's character Lee Christmas, and it's clear the two have a complicated history. After a steamy fight, she joins the Expendables squad for their latest mission, and the team of newcomers and old-timers bond over guns, explosions and lots of violence, as per Variety

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Stathan. Pics/AFP

Makers of the upcoming action film 'The Expendables 4' have finally unveiled the official trailer.


According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the franchise vets Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will all reprise their long-term roles alongside Stallone in the upcoming film. New additions to the cast include Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Eddie Hall, Iko Uwais and Andy Garcia.

Soon after the actor dropped the trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait ," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "A new Story begins."

In the trailer, Fox meets up with Statham's character Lee Christmas, and it's clear the two have a complicated history. After a steamy fight, she joins the Expendables squad for their latest mission, and the team of newcomers and old-timers bond over guns, explosions and lots of violence, as per Variety.

The third 'Expendables' film was released in 2014, marking a long nine-year time gap since the world has seen the crew in action. With the third movie bringing in low-grossing numbers compared to its two predecessors and Stallone temporarily leaving the project due to creative differences, it's been a long wait for the fourth film, reported Variety.

Helmed by Scott Waugh and penned by Max Adams and Spencer Coven 'The Expendables 4' is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

