Sylvester Stallone wraps shooting for 'Tulsa King 2'

Sylvester Stallone. Pic/AFP

Actor Sylvester Stallone has wrapped up the filming of the much anticipated Season 2 of 'Tulsa King' on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Stallone shared a video from the sets of 'Tulsa King 2'.

Alongside the video, he wrote, "That's a wrap on Tulsa King season 2."

Thanking his "incredible" crew, he wrote, "Thank you to the incredible crew who made this possible through hell and high water. It was a challenge that we overcame together, and I'm so grateful to have these soldiers by my side. Check out season 2 of Tulsa King out September 15 on @paramountplus."

'Tulsa King 2' is scheduled to debut on Sunday, September 15 in the United States and Canada, followed by a rollout across Paramount+ international markets starting Monday, September 16.

Paramount+ recently released a gripping first-look teaser trailer for Season 2, offering fans a glimpse into the continued saga of Sylvester Stallone's character, Dwight, as he navigates the complex world of his criminal empire in Tulsa.

"Tulsa belongs to me now," declares Dwight in the trailer, setting the tone for the intense conflicts to come.

According to the official Season 2 synopsis obtained by Deadline, as Dwight and his loyal crew establish their dominance in Tulsa, they face new challenges from rival forces, including the Kansas City mob and a formidable local businessman.

Amidst these threats, Dwight must safeguard his family and allies while managing his intricate web of dealings.

Additionally, his past in New York still looms large, presenting unfinished business that demands his attention.

'Tulsa King' boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, each bringing depth to their respective roles, reported Deadline.

Currently filming in Oklahoma and Atlanta, 'Tulsa King' is helmed by executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, and Craig Zisk.

The series is a production of MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, with distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Fans of the series can anticipate a thrilling continuation of Dwight's journey, filled with power struggles, alliances, and the complexities of underworld dynamics, as 'Tulsa King' Season 2 promises to deliver on its reputation for intense drama and compelling storytelling.

