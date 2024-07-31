Taylor Swift breaks silence on Southport stabbings, which claimed two children

Taylor Swift. Pic/AFP

Pop icon Taylor Swift is in “shock” after the horrifying stabbings in Southport. The singer-songwriter has shared a statement following the incident.

Two children have died and six are in critical condition following a horror movie knife attack close to a Swift-themed yoga class.

Swift shared on social media, “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

As per reports, Merseyside Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, Merseyside, at about 11.50 am on the day of the attack.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the force believed the adults were injured while “bravely” trying to protect the children. The force said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and is set to be questioned following the “major incident”, which is not being treated as terror-related.

