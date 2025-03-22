Teaser for Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another out

Warner Bros has released the first teaser of One Battle After Another, the maiden collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson. Pics/Wiki Commons, Getty Images

The explosive teaser, which the studio shared on its official social media handles, opens with DiCaprio taking a sip from his beer pint, while his pregnant partner, played Teyana Taylor, fires an automatic rifle into a distant rural setting. Amidst the relentless gunfire in the background, the scene shifts to a crib, marking the arrival of their newborn.

Plot and character details remain under wraps, but the movie’s inspiration is believed to be Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, a novel set during the Reagan era that explores a clash between the free spirits of the ’60s and the War on Drugs in the ’80s. The film also stars Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, Shayna McHayle, Chase Infiniti, and Benicio del Toro.

