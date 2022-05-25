Breaking News
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik sentenced to life in terror funding case
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Texas school shooting: An epidemic we can control, says Matthew McConaughey

Texas school shooting: An epidemic we can control, says Matthew McConaughey

Updated on: 25 May,2022 12:32 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

In his tweet, McConaughey asked Americans to find common ground, to "renegotiate our wants from our needs". He laid the blame at every American adult's feet, regardless of party affiliation

Texas school shooting: An epidemic we can control, says Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey/picture courtesy: File pic


Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has reacted to the mass shooting that took place in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The actor took to his Twitter to address the carnage, which saw an 18-year-old gunman kill 19 children and injure some others at a primary school, reports 'Deadline'.

Sharing a long note, he wrote, "As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas." The Oscar winner, according to 'Deadline', spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 130 kilometres west of San Antonio, near the border with Mexico, and where the shooting happened.





Show full article

Matthew McConaughey texas hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK