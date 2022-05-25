Texas school shooting: An epidemic we can control, says Matthew McConaughey

In his tweet, McConaughey asked Americans to find common ground, to "renegotiate our wants from our needs". He laid the blame at every American adult's feet, regardless of party affiliation

Matthew McConaughey/picture courtesy: File pic

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has reacted to the mass shooting that took place in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The actor took to his Twitter to address the carnage, which saw an 18-year-old gunman kill 19 children and injure some others at a primary school, reports 'Deadline'.

Sharing a long note, he wrote, "As you are all aware, there was another mass shooting today, this time in my hometown of Uvalde, Texas." The Oscar winner, according to 'Deadline', spent the first 12 years of his life in Uvalde, which is about 130 kilometres west of San Antonio, near the border with Mexico, and where the shooting happened.

