The Conjuring Last Rites movie review: There’s nothing original here. Even the jump scares seem like retreads, and the attempt to bring back ‘Annabelle’ is certainly not as spooky as it was before

In this concluding chapter, a send-off of sorts, paranormal investigators, previously indomitable though now visibly exhausted duo, Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga ) take on one last case involving mysterious entities. This latest entry in the hit horror 9 film blockbuster franchise scripted by Ian B. Goldberg, Richard Naing, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and directed by Michael Chaves trades on nostalgia trips and callbacks to score intended thrills. There’s nothing original here. Even the jump scares seem like retreads and the attempt to bring back ‘Annabelle’ is certainly not as spooky as it was before.

Film: The Conjuring: Last Rites

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Shannon Kook, Steve Coulter

Director: Michael Chaves

Rating: 2 stars

Runtime: 135 min

This film is set in 1986. If you remember the previous entry, Ed suffered a heart attack, and he is still recovering from it in this one. The couple are no longer actively involved in their regular ritual. They are semi-retired and reduced to giving talks. There are not many takers even for that.

The film begins with a prologue set in 1964 depicting the birth of the couple’s daughter Judy. That’s an unnecessary piece of history we could have done without. By the time the Warrens are drawn into resolving one last case 22 years later, you are already restive and wondering where this is going. There’s even a bit about the adult Judy (Mia Tomlinson) and her boyfriend Tony (Ben Hardy) arriving for a family get-together where Tony nervously asks Ed and Lorraine for their blessing. Obviously Judy is also psychic like her mother and she is the one who becomes aware of the Smurl family’s plight.

The true-life case involves an extended family living in a Pennsylvania coal town who experience strange paranormal happenings after purchasing a hand-carved wooden mirror featuring cherubs. In the meantime, Father Gordon (Steve Coulter), has seen the bishop to request help for the beleaguered family.

Chaves uses the usual tricks to score. His efforts to mine nostalgia doesn’t have much effect. It all feels tired and woebegone. The frequent visits to the “Artifact Room,” flashes of Annabelle, and other call backs, tell us that the writers and director have literally run out of ideas and are basically shoring up the slack with visual memorabilia that has literally run its course way back. It’s been 12 years of the same thing, in different variations and anyone, even a diehard fan, would be exhausted watching regurgitation's of the same thing palmed off as new. In the wake of original movies like ‘Weapons’ and ‘Sinners’ which had more bite, this feels rather unoriginal, old-fashioned and ineffective because of it.

Farmiga and Wilson continue to exhibit charming presence and amiable chemistry. Their time in this franchise is obviously up, given that we learn of the Warrens final years through archival clips and pics. The makers also seem to have decided on starting a new beginning with Judy/Tomlinson taking over the family business. Tomlinson’s performance here is distinctive and strong enough to warrant a franchise of her own. This film though, is dawdling, chaotic and tiresome. There are no real scares to spook you and the tempo doesn’t pick up pace either.