‘The film taught me about my strengths’

After No Time to Die, Ana de Armas on learning about herself on set of The Gray Man

Ana De Armas

Playing a “vibrant independent woman” in Netflix’s latest action blockbuster The Gray Man required a working process, which Ana de Armas says made her aware about her strengths as an actor.

Directed by Hollywood’s popular filmmaker duo Joe and Anthony Russo, The Gray Man features De Armas in the role of Agent Dani Miranda, a character she defines as someone who is “highly intelligent and sensitive”. “It was a working process. When I started training, the preparation for this film was quite long to my advantage. I started learning about myself, what I was best at and what were my strengths,” the actor, 34, said in an interview.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal cheers for 'brother' Dhanush after 'The Gray Man' premiere

The film is an adaptation of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, which centres on CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), who accidentally uncovers dark secrets of the agency and becomes a primary target.

Dani becomes an unexpected ally to Six and saves him on more than one occasion in high-octane action sequences. To look the part, De Armas said she spent a lot of time understanding both the physical and emotional aspects of her character. “The Russos were not with me on training, so I would keep them posted about what I felt more comfortable doing, what was good and what was not. We started building the character that way and put more into the movie which I was good at,” she added.

Also Read: Joe Russo: 'The Gray Man' was an exhausting movie to make

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever