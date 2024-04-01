The upcoming 6th film of the ‘Omen’ franchise will reveal a peculiar connection of the unholy number ‘666’ and the highly-anticipated prequel of the ‘Omen’ franchise

Still from The First Omen

Listen to this article The First Omen to unveil the origin story of the terrifying ‘666’ lore x 00:00

Terrifying first visuals of 20th Century Studios ‘The First Omen’ trailer is giving audiences sleepless nights as the horror thriller is set to unfold upon them in Indian cinemas, 5th April 2024 onwards. Earlier this week, some lucky fans got a chance to witness the horrifying prequel at the L.A. premiere, post which they took to social media to share their spooky experiences from a chilling, eerie, and unsettling premise to actress Nell Tiger Free’s captivating performance in the upcoming psychological-thriller film.

The upcoming 6th film of the ‘Omen’ franchise will reveal a peculiar connection of the unholy number ‘666’ and the highly-anticipated prequel of the ‘Omen’ franchise. This terrifying sequence of numbers is perceived as that of the ‘antichrist’ or the evil throughout the world, and sheds light on the evil incarnate. Much alike the dreadful origins of the number, a brand new poster for ‘The First Omen’ teases the birth of the evil on the ‘6th Month, 6th Day and the 6th Hour’ which only darkens the mystery behind the fearful evil creation in ‘The First Omen’.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

20th Century Studios’ ‘The First Omen’ is set in 1971 and follows a young American woman Margaret, who encounters darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of an evil incarnate. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer, “The First Omen” stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, with Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy in pivotal roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

The First Omen releases in Indian theatres on April 5