'The Godfather' is an American movie series that consists of three crime drama films directed by Francis Ford Coppola, inspired by the novel of the same name by Italian-American author Mario Puzo

'The Godfather' trilogy to re-release in remastered 4K version on big screens in India

'The Godfather' trilogy to re-release in remastered 4K version on big screens in India

The critically acclaimed crime drama trilogy, ' The Godfather ', is set to re-release in remastered 4K version on the big screens in India.

The critically acclaimed crime drama trilogy, 'The Godfather', is set to re-release in remastered 4K version on the big screens in India.

Taking to their Instagram handle, PVR Cinemas announced the dates of 'The Godfather' trilogy re-release on Tuesday, calling it an "unmissable cinematic revival" on the big screens.

'The Godfather', 'The Godfather Part 2' and 'The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone' will be re-released at PVR INOX on September 12, October 17 and November 14, respectively.

While sharing the announcement, PVR Cinemas wrote, "An unmissable cinematic revival! Watch The Godfather Trilogy return to the big screen in breathtaking 4K remastered glory only at PVR INOX with our Curated Shows."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

It continued, "The Godfather, The Godfather Part 2 & The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone re-releasing at PVR INOX on Sept 12, Oct 17 & Nov 14 respectively!"

'The Godfather' is an American movie series that consists of three crime drama films directed by Francis Ford Coppola, inspired by the novel of the same name by Italian-American author Mario Puzo.

The films follow the trials of a Sicilian-American Mafia family whose patriarch, Don Vito Corleone, rises to be a major figure in American organised crime.

His youngest son, Michael Corleone, becomes his successor.

The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden, John Marley, Richard Conte and Diane Keaton in the lead roles.

'The Godfather' was released in 1972.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever