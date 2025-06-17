Breaking News
The Naked Gun returns! Liam Neeson stars in reboot with Pamela Anderson and Paul Hauser

Updated on: 17 June,2025 01:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Paramount Pictures has dropped the first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot, with Liam Neeson leading the slapstick chaos as Frank Drebin Jr. in the August 1 release, co-starring Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. Pic/Instagram

Paramount Pictures has released the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic comedy 'The Naked Gun', set for release on August 1. The film, a modern take on the beloved 1980s franchise, stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original bumbling detective Frank Drebin, portrayed by the late Leslie Nielsen. 

In this reimagined version of the iconic film series, Neeson's character follows in his father's comedic footsteps, bringing his own brand of misadventure and slapstick humour to the screen. 



Directed by Akiva Schaffer, known for his work on 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping', the film promises to deliver the same absurd and chaotic comedy that made the original Naked Gun series a fan favourite. 

The star-studded cast also includes Pamela Anderson, who is returning to the spotlight as part of the film's ensemble, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, who plays the son of Captain Ed Hocken (George Kennedy) from the original films.

Other cast members include CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, and Danny Huston, with additional appearances from Eddie Yu. Written by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Schaffer, the new 'Naked Gun' film promises to stay true to the slapstick style of its predecessors. 

The original trilogy, which reportedly grossed over USD 216 million worldwide, was known for its zany humour, outlandish gags, and the unforgettable character of Frank Drebin, a bumbling police detective who consistently found himself in outlandish situations. 

The franchise, which began with 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' in 1988, also spawned two sequels: 'The Naked Gun 2 1/2 :' 'The Smell of Fear' (1991) and 'Naked Gun 33 1/3 : The Final Insult' (1994). 

Seth MacFarlane, the creator of 'Family Guy' and producer of 'Ted', serves as a producer for the reboot, bringing his sharp comedic sensibilities to the project. With Schaffer at the helm, audiences can expect a mix of absurd humour and a fast-paced, visual gag-filled narrative mirroring the charm of the original films.

