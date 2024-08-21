Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Michael Madsen arrested on domestic violence charge

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

The Reservoir Dogs actor was later released from custody after posting a USD 20,000 bond

Michael Madsen. Pic/AFP

Michael Madsen, renowned for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films like Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Kill Bill (2003-04), was arrested early Saturday morning in Malibu, California, on a domestic battery charge.


The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call shortly after midnight from a woman, who reported that her husband had pushed her and locked her out of their home. The woman was later identified as Madsen’s wife, DeAnna Madsen.



The actor, 66, whose filmography includes The Hateful Eight (2015), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Free Willy (1993), was booked on a misdemeanour charge. He was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond.


A representative for Madsen commented, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

In addition to his Tarantino collaborations, Madsen has appeared in notable films such as Thelma & Louise (1991), Sin City (2005), and Donnie Brasco (1997), and had a role in the James Bond film Die Another Day (2002).

