The Reservoir Dogs actor was later released from custody after posting a USD 20,000 bond

Michael Madsen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Michael Madsen arrested on domestic violence charge x 00:00

Michael Madsen, renowned for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films like Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Kill Bill (2003-04), was arrested early Saturday morning in Malibu, California, on a domestic battery charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call shortly after midnight from a woman, who reported that her husband had pushed her and locked her out of their home. The woman was later identified as Madsen’s wife, DeAnna Madsen.

The actor, 66, whose filmography includes The Hateful Eight (2015), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Free Willy (1993), was booked on a misdemeanour charge. He was released from custody after posting a $20,000 bond.

A representative for Madsen commented, “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

In addition to his Tarantino collaborations, Madsen has appeared in notable films such as Thelma & Louise (1991), Sin City (2005), and Donnie Brasco (1997), and had a role in the James Bond film Die Another Day (2002).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever