Beyonce’s birthday was on September 4, and she celebrated it with Diana Ross and approximately 70,000 fans

Picture Courtesy/Beyonce's Instagram account

American singer Beyonce is in the midst of her ‘Renaissance’ tour, but she took a short break to celebrate her birthday in private, as per TMZ.

According to TMZ, the singer rented out a spot called Mermaid Bay, a string of 11 villas located within The Brando, a private island resort.

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed in the main residence of the Mermaid Bay, a 4-bedroom villa that costs around $20K per night. The rest of their group stayed in one of the 10 other villas.

On Monday, the 42-year-old ‘Break My Soul’ singer shared a carousel of images from her birthday on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Every time I sad I’m going to the Bday show and someone said, “when’s that?” My response was “9…4…8…1…Bday”. Like please man it’s in a whole song get in formation!”

In the first picture, her mom Tina Knowles, and dad Mathew Knowles planting a kiss on both her cheeks.

In the other pictures, Beyonce, who was dressed in a t-shirt and ripped blue jeans can be seen standing backstage while holding a drink.

The singer was then pictured cuddling up to Jay-Z.

Earlier, American singer and actor Diana Ross surprised Beyonce with a serenade in honour of her 42nd birthday, reported People.

Beyonce resumed her tour in Vancouver on Monday night.

