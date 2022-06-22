Breaking News
THIS is how BTS Army reacted after Korean Singers Association requests band to reconsider hiatus

Updated on: 22 June,2022 03:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Lee Ja-yeon, president of the Korean Singers association has released a statement

BTS/Instagram


K-pop stars BTS, recently sent fans and the music industry into a tizzy after announcing they were taking a break to focus on solo projects, a day after their 9th anniversary. 

Now, Lee Ja-yeon, president of the Korean Singers association has released a statement, reacting to the group's decision “I’m overcome by my fear and concern that the ‘BTS Hallyu Wave’, a movement possessing the greatest cultural soft power that the world has ever witnessed, will vanish soon. In the years leading up to the birth of this movement, it was believed that finding the ‘Next Beatles’ would be a very difficult achievement, and now, we have arrived at a point where it is difficult to hope for the ‘Next BTS’ to emerge any time soon. Thus, there is great concern that the heartbeat of Hallyu will cease. “The decision to publish this statement was not an easy one. Please, will you reconsider the decision to go on a group hiatus, for the future of South Korea’s music industry?"




The statement also said, "If BTS goes away, the missionaries of Hallyu and Korean culture, Aamys, also go away. South Korea’s tourism industry will suffer, and it will be difficult to hope for a future for South Korea as a hub of culture in Asia. The special laws allotted to the sports and the classical music and arts industries for mandatory military service must be extended to popular culture as well. The need for attention and action regarding this existing issue is pressing. The government and the national assembly of South Korea must pay mind to this matter so that the Hallyu boom can continue to spread, and BTS can continue to promote actively as a group. Please pursue a revision of existing military service laws.”


This is how Army reacted over social media

 

