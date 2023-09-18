The pair, who married in Italy on September 14, 2013, returned to their wedding location this weekend

John Legend with wife Chrissy Teigen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article This is how John Legend, Chrissy Teigen commemorate their 10th anniversary x 00:00

American singer John Legend and American model Chrissy Teigen have renewed their vows to mark their tenth wedding anniversary, People reported.

The pair, who married in Italy on September 14, 2013, returned to their wedding location this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the festivities began with a brunch at the site of the couple’s first wedding ceremony a decade ago.

A source told People “It was very romantic. They arrived by boat. … It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together.”

Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures of herself from the special day. She wrote, “We come to this place for magic!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The vow renewal ceremony took place later in the day. The insider said, “John and Chrissy came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. John also held a brief speech later, after the dinner.”

“There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favourite. The food was appreciated.”

Teigen and Legend initially met in 2006 on the set of the singer’s music video for ‘Stereo.’

Teigen first realised she wanted to marry her now-husband when the couple travelled to Lake Como together in their early years of dating.

Legend proposed to Teigen in December 2011, and the couple married in a private ceremony on September 10 in a New York City courthouse.

They married four days later in the Italian town, where Teigen wore a Vera Wang gown and Legend serenaded her with “All of Me,” the 2013 love song he dedicated in her honour.

Teigen, who has four children with her husband, Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander, teased the couple’s 10-year anniversary celebrations earlier this week on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever