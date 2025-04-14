This is why Eva Mendes is proud of Ryan Gosling for making 'Oscars' do THIS

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced it had established a stunt design Oscar, which would start in 2028

Eva Mendes. Pic/AFP; (right) Ryan Gosling. Picture Courtesy/Eva Mendes' Instagram account

Eva Mendes has all the praises for her husband and actor Ryan Gosling for his support in getting stunts recognised by the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced it had established a stunt design Oscar, which would start in 2028.

David Leitch, director of 'The Fall Guy' starring Gosling and Emily Blunt, played a big role in pushing for the new category, in addition to stunt coordinator and designer Chris O'Hara, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to Instagram, Mendes wrote, "My man is the..... best! Unfortunately, success is almost only measured by box office. So I'm extra proud of my man for turning his entire Fall Guy press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars. And now after almost 100 years of stunt design not being acknowledged by the Academy, it's officially a category!! This is a HUGE success! And an achievement that will last. Congratulations to the incredible stunt community!!"

She also posted pictures of Gosling and Leitch standing next to Seth Phillip, the creator behind the dude with sign social media account, holding a sign that read, "Give stunts an Oscar," as per the outlet.

The ace star concluded the post by appreciating Blunt, saying, "BTW, this is the last time I post a pic of my man and the total babe that is Emily Blunt. No mas!"

Mendes and Gosling have been linked since 2011, after meeting on the set of their movie 'The Place Beyond the Pines'. Although the couple has never married, they share two children, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Last year, she praised Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars and his Cuban wife sketch on Saturday Night Live, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

