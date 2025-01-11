Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Three time Grammy nominated singer Anita Bryant passes away at 84

Updated on: 11 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Born on March 25, 1940, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Bryant grew up in a Christian family, with her love of music. With her talent, the singer led her own TV show at the age of 12.

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A three-time Grammy-nominated singer and TV personality, Anita Bryant passed away at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 84. The singer's death was announced in an obituary in The Oklahoman on January 9. The cause of the death was not revealed.


As per the obituary, Anita Bryant died on December 16. Born on March 25, 1940, in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, Bryant grew up in a Christian family, with her love of music. With her talent, the singer led her own TV show at the age of 12.


At 18 she was crowned Miss Oklahoma and appeared on the CBS variety show hosted by Arthur Godfrey, and the Dick Clark-hosted American Bandstand.


As per Deadline, in 1971, Bryant sang at the Super Bowl. She cohosted the nationally televised segment of the Orange Bowl Parade for nine years. Her chart hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s included "Till There Was You," "Wonderland by Night," "Paper Roses" and "In My Little Corner of the World," the latter two made the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960, as per the Deadline.

Bryant reportedly sang at the White House for President Lyndon B Johnson (and at his graveside service), and in 1968 sang at both the Republican and the Democratic national conventions.

The singer was popularly known as Orange Juice Pitchwoman for her voice in commercials that often featured the animated "Orange Bird" character. Bryant sang the earworm jingle "Come to the Florida Sunshine Tree" and made the tagline "Breakfast without orange juice is like a day without sunshine" a national catchphrase.

However, the singer faced criticism for her vocal opposition to gay rights which later diminished her popularity.

Anita Bryant is survived by her four children, two stepdaughters, and seven grandchildren and their spouses.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

