Breaking News
Abu Asim Azmi: I provided two to three clinics in every Mankhurd ward
Mumbai: Bhandup boy falls to death in open gutter
Serving Jogeshwari people for 35 years, they know me: Bala Nar
My husband Ravindra Waikar did a lot for voters, they will vote for me: Manisha
Mumbai: Train commuters want single transport authority like London
Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter used travellers’ phones, avoided electronic devices
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscar winning actor Tilda Swinton narrates Some Thoughts on the Common Toad premiering at ALT EFF 2024

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton narrates 'Some Thoughts on the Common Toad', premiering at ALT EFF 2024

Updated on: 12 November,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton lends her voice to the documentary, Some Thoughts on the Common Toad, set to première in India this month

Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton narrates 'Some Thoughts on the Common Toad', premiering at ALT EFF 2024

Tilda Swinton. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton narrates 'Some Thoughts on the Common Toad', premiering at ALT EFF 2024
x
00:00

A powerful voice adds weight to a subject. So, when Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton—a vocal advocate for the environment—came on board to narrate the documentary, Some Thoughts on the Common Toad, based on George Orwell’s writing by the same name, it garnered more credibility. The documentary, directed by G Anthony Svatek, will make its première at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024. Celebrating one of nature’s most overlooked creatures, the film blends thoughtful narration with striking visuals, providing audiences with an immersive look into the life and significance of the common toad.


A still from Some Thoughts on the Common Toad
A still from Some Thoughts on the Common Toad


Swinton guides viewers through a contemplative exploration of the creature’s role in maintaining ecological balance. Kunal Khanna, ALT EFF co-founder, expressed his enthusiasm for the film’s India debut, stating, “We are thrilled to bring Some Thoughts on the Common Toad to Indian audiences for the first time. This documentary, narrated by the legendary Tilda Swinton, reminds us of the interconnectedness of all life on Earth and the importance of even the smallest species in our ecosystem. Through this film, we hope to inspire viewers to appreciate the richness of biodiversity and reflect on our responsibility towards preserving it.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Oscars 2024 hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK