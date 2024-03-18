Breaking News
Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Timothee Chalamet and Bob Dylan

Timothee Chalamet’s journey to becoming Bob Dylan has finally begun. The actor, 28, was reportedly spotted on the set of James Mangold’s upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, about the famed songwriter, in New York City on Sunday.


Going by the pictures from the location, Chalamet channelled Dylan, 82, in a classically ’60s outfit while holding a worn guitar case as he walked the city streets dressed in jeans, a green jacket, an orange scarf, a paperboy hat and had a large yellow backpack on his back. Beside the actor, a retro-looking car drove by, setting the scene for the movie that is said to centre on Dylan’s controversial transition to the electric guitar in the ’60s and his road to becoming a folk music legend. While not much is known about the biopic, Mangold previously confirmed that Chalamet will be singing in character as Dylan in the film—his latest musical feat after Wonka (2023).


“It’s such an amazing time in American culture, and the story of Bob’s — a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold, 60, has been quoted as saying. “First being embraced into a family of folk music in New York and of course kind of outrunning him at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”


Apparently, the biopic will also include other notable figures from the bygone era, including Woody Guthrie, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, who all “have a role to play in this movie,” Mangold added. Edward Norton is aid to have joined the cast as folk singer Seeger, replacing Benedict Cumberbatch, who stepped away due to scheduling conflicts. Elle Fanning will playing Dylan’s love interest, Sylvie Russo.

