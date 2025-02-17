In the pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress was seen wearing a pair of denims, a black top and a black jacket as she held two bags of takeout food from a restaurant

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted together in London x 00:00

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was spotted with actress Ana de Armas as the two stepped out for a night out on the Square Mile.



The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star, 62, and the ‘Blonde’ actress, 36, were seen walking in London’s Soho area after a dinner, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the pictures, obtained by the Daily Mail, the actress was seen wearing a pair of denims, a black top and a black jacket as she held two bags of takeout food from a restaurant.

As per ‘People’, she paired the look with gold ballet flats and a matching gold bag, and wore her hair straight for the outing. As for Cruise, he sported a navy blue suit jacket with matching pants and a beige button-down shirt.

The two were photographed posing for photos with fans and chatting with them for a bit before they hopped into a taxi together. The pair appeared to be in good spirits, as they greeted the fans with big smiles.

Earlier, the actress praised the ‘Mission Impossible’ star while chatting with USA Today about doing her own stunts with Chris Evans in the film ‘Ghosted’, which follows a man who falls in love with a secret service agent.

“It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it”, she told the outlet. “Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun”.

However, she also noted that she was “not at a Tom Cruise level yet. But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing”.

Both Cruise and Ana de Armas are known for their stunt work on their films.

