(From left) Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited at the première of the F1 film in London.

Starring Pitt in the lead role, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and is slated to hit the big screen on June 27. It was screened at London’s Leicester Square on Monday.

A post, comprising a series of pictures featuring Cruise, Pitt and Kosinski, was shared by the film’s official handle on Instagram on Tuesday. “Sonny Hayes. Maverick.

The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and F1 The Movie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European première (sic),” read the caption.

Cruise and Pitt have previously collaborated on Interview with the Vampire (1994), helmed by Neil Jordan.

In a recent interview, Pitt was asked about a possible collaboration with Cruise. The actor said he is up for it, but only if Cruise, known for performing daring stunts, makes him stay on the ground, as he won’t be hanging from an airplane like him. “So when he does something again that’s on the ground,” Pitt quipped.

Cruise’s latest work is Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, which was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise released in May.

