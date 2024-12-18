Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tom Cruise honoured with US Navys highest civilian award

Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy's highest civilian award

Updated on: 18 December,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  London
ANI |

Top

In a statement, the Navy said Cruise has "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform"

Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy's highest civilian award

Tom Cruise. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy's highest civilian award
x
00:00

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been felicitated with the US Navy's top civilian honour, the Distinguished Public Service Award.


As per Variety, On Monday, at a ceremony in London, Cruise was awarded the Navy's top civilian honour for his "outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps" through his work in "Top Gun," "Born on the Fourth of July," "A Few Good Men" and the "Mission Impossible" franchise. The ceremony took place in London, as Cruise is currently working in the U.K.


US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the medal to Cruise.


In a statement, the Navy said Cruise has "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Cruise can next be seen in "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning," which is set to release in May 2025.

Cruise will also star in his upcoming supernatural thriller 'Deeper', which is currently in early development.

The announcement was made by Liman during a recent screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho in New York City, where he shared his enthusiasm for creating a "scary" film, a genre he has yet to explore in his career, according to Deadline.

"I have never done one," Liman said, expressing his excitement about venturing into the horror-thriller space, adding, "And neither has Tom."

'Deeper' is set to follow an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force during a deep dive into an unexplored trench in the ocean.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tom cruise hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK