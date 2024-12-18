In a statement, the Navy said Cruise has "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform"

Tom Cruise. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy's highest civilian award x 00:00

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been felicitated with the US Navy's top civilian honour, the Distinguished Public Service Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Variety, On Monday, at a ceremony in London, Cruise was awarded the Navy's top civilian honour for his "outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps" through his work in "Top Gun," "Born on the Fourth of July," "A Few Good Men" and the "Mission Impossible" franchise. The ceremony took place in London, as Cruise is currently working in the U.K.

US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the medal to Cruise.

In a statement, the Navy said Cruise has "increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Cruise can next be seen in "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning," which is set to release in May 2025.

Cruise will also star in his upcoming supernatural thriller 'Deeper', which is currently in early development.

The announcement was made by Liman during a recent screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho in New York City, where he shared his enthusiasm for creating a "scary" film, a genre he has yet to explore in his career, according to Deadline.

"I have never done one," Liman said, expressing his excitement about venturing into the horror-thriller space, adding, "And neither has Tom."

'Deeper' is set to follow an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force during a deep dive into an unexplored trench in the ocean.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever