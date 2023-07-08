Tom Cruise made Indian fans go gaga with his flawless and cute Hindi during his Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning promotions

Tom Cruise during the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 promotions, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Tom Cruise stuns desi fans with flawless Hindi during Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning promotions; watch x 00:00

Tom Cruise has been generating excitement among fans worldwide as he tirelessly promotes the highly anticipated seventh installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. With the film's release date set for July 12, Cruise has been engaging in various promotional activities to build anticipation.

What truly amazed fans, especially those in India, was a recent incident where Tom Cruise showcased his linguistic talents by speaking fluent Hindi. In a video clip that quickly went viral on the internet, the interviewer praised Cruise’s ability to excel at any endeavour he takes up. The interviewer playfully wondered if there was anything that was ‘impossible’ for the actor – and asked if he would speak in Hindi during their conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor responded with a smile, "If you want me to speak in Hindi with you, I will. Let's try." He then proceeded to follow the interviewer’s cues and flawlessly delivered a Hindi greeting. Tom Cruise said ‘Namaste, aap kaise hai?’ – Hello, how are you doing?

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always 🤌🤌🤌 #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023

Social media erupted with admiration for Cruise's Hindi-speaking skills, with users expressing their amazement and adoration. Many comments poured in, commending his cute demeanor and hailing the video as one of the best they had seen. Cruise's infectious laughter and genuine charm further endeared him to his fans, reinforcing his status as a beloved global superstar.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously directed the highly successful 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout' installments, 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' embarked on its filming journey in 2020. However, production was unexpectedly halted due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing significant disruptions. After an extended hiatus, the team resumed shooting in the latter part of 2020, carefully adhering to strict safety protocols.

Tom Cruise turned a year older on July 3, 2023 – yet, this has not prevented the actor from taking on even more perilous stunts. In the upcoming film, Cruise performs a bike stunt that has been unprecedented in cinematic history. Thus, fans can be assured of another energy-packed adventure as they follow along with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

The excitement surrounding the Mission Impossible franchise doesn't end with 'Dead Reckoning Part One.' Christopher McQuarrie, the visionary director behind the successful entries in the series, is already set to helm the sequel, which is slated for release in 2024. Fans can anticipate a continuation of the high-octane thrills and breathtaking sequences that have become synonymous with the franchise.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning will hit Indian theatres on July 12.