Tom Cruise to Skydive into 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

Updated on: 04 August,2024 12:57 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Tom Cruise is set to make a spectacular entrance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' closing ceremony on August 11

Tom Cruise. Pic/AFP

Tom Cruise to Skydive into 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Tom Cruise is set to make a spectacular entrance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games' closing ceremony on August 11, where he is expected to skydive as part of the handoff to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics.


According to The Hollywood Reporter, the stunt was secretly filmed earlier this year in March.



Cruise, who has been attending various events at the Paris Games, including women's gymnastics qualifiers and swimming competitions, has expressed his enthusiasm for the event.


"It's awesome," Cruise said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Great stories, great athletes. It's incredible what they have to do, the sense of accomplishment," he said.

The segment involving Cruise is being orchestrated by production company Fulwell 73, which is also behind notable projects like Hulu's 'The Kardashians' and Adele's 2021 CBS special 'One Night Only'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles segment will combine pre-recorded and live elements, adding a dynamic touch to the Olympic handoff.

Originally, there were plans for a large-scale celebration at Will Rogers State Beach, where the Olympic flag was to be ceremoniously handed over.

However, this plan was abandoned due to concerns from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding potential disruptions along the Pacific Coast Highway and difficulties in securing necessary permits from the California Coastal Commission.

The closing ceremonies of the Olympics have traditionally featured grand and often celebrity-driven spectacles.

The 2008 Beijing Games, for example, included a memorable performance by Jimmy Page and Leona Lewis on a faux bus en route to London.

Similarly, the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics were highlighted by star-studded performances from Lionel Richie, The Beach Boys, and film composer John Williams.

