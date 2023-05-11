Breaking News
Tom Hanks disses Hollywood stars in his novel

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood stars in his novel

Updated on: 11 May,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Tom Hanks says he's become 'stronger when it comes to being torn apart.' In his novel, he mentions film stars as 'cry-babies, train wrecks, and addicts.'

Tom Hanks

Veteran star Tom Hanks believes he can handle any criticism regarding his new novel. Feeling proud of The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which has been inspired by his career in Hollywood, the actor, 66, said he won’t be fazed by any negative reviews.


In an interview, Hanks says he has become “stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart”. In his novel, Hanks refers to film stars who are “cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics [and] off-the-wagon addicts”. 



Also Read: Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba to be the new James Bond


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

