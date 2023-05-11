Tom Hanks disses Hollywood stars in his novel

Tom Hanks says he's become 'stronger when it comes to being torn apart.' In his novel, he mentions film stars as 'cry-babies, train wrecks, and addicts.'

Tom Hanks

Veteran star Tom Hanks believes he can handle any criticism regarding his new novel. Feeling proud of The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which has been inspired by his career in Hollywood, the actor, 66, said he won’t be fazed by any negative reviews.

In an interview, Hanks says he has become “stronger when it comes down to really being torn apart”. In his novel, Hanks refers to film stars who are “cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics [and] off-the-wagon addicts”.

