Breaking News
Cash-for-beds in prison: Devendra Fadnavis orders probe
How can NCERT omit relevant topics from textbooks, ask academics
Mumbai: BMC's chatbot to take your nullah complaints
Mumbai’s largest rail rejig promises seamless entry, exit of trains
Mumbai: ‘Install speed-breakers on Aarey main road’s concretised stretch’
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tom Holland says new Spider Man movie meetings on hold due to writers strike

Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' movie meetings on hold due to writers' strike

Updated on: 02 June,2023 11:34 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Hollywood star Tom Holland has given an update on the development of his fourth 'Spider-Man' movie

Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' movie meetings on hold due to writers' strike

Tom Holland. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' movie meetings on hold due to writers' strike
x
00:00

Hollywood star Tom Holland has given an update on the development of his fourth 'Spider-Man' movie. At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show 'The Crowded Room' in New York City, Holland said that though he can't share too much, he has "been having meetings" about the next chapter in the Marvel franchise, reports 'Variety'. However, those conversations have been put on hold for now due to the ongoing writers strike.


"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland told 'Variety'. "There's been multiple conversations, but at this point it's very, very early stages".


Holland echoed what 'Spider-Man' producer Amy Pascal told 'Variety' on Wednesday night at the premiere of another movie in the Spidey universe, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.


"Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are," Pascal said. "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Holland stars in the psychological thriller 'The Crowded Room' as Danny Sullivan, who gets arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Through a series of interviews with an interrogator named Rya (Amanda Seyfried), Sullivan slowly reveals his darkest secrets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tom holland spider-man hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK