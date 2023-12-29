Tom Smothers, elder half of comedy duo Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

At the age of 86, Tom Smothers, a member of the comedic duo Smothers Brothers alongside his younger brother Dick Smothers, passed away

Comedian Tom Smothers, who, with his brother, performed as the singing comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died, CNN reported. He was 86. Dick Smothers, Tom's younger brother and professional partner, stated that his brother died of cancer at home.

"Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life; he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner," Dick Smothers said in a statement. "I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage--the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed."

The folk-singing brothers made history with their stinging sarcastic comedy on their CBS variety show 'The Smothers Twins Comedy Hour,' which aired from 1967 to 1969. CBS notoriously pulled the show from the air when they ruffled the network's feathers with their political criticisms, civil rights defence, and opposition to the Vietnam War.

Smothers was born a year before his brother Dick in 1937, and the two grew up in California before beginning to act after attending San Jose State University. Tom Smothers told CBS News last year that he and his brother didn't conceive of themselves as stand-up comedians at first. "We thought of ourselves as folk singers," he explained.

After breaking into TV with their music, 'The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour' became a hit. "It was just the biggest thrill; it was unbelievable!" Dick Smothers told CBS News. During their comic hour, the brothers frequently laughed about the abuse they received for their candor, but they took free expression seriously. "The right for us not to allow even to give our viewpoints to other people who are interested in hearing them is contrary, I think, to the principle of our country and to the principle that makes the world go round," Tom Smothers once said on their programme. "The times were changing so quickly in the sixties and we didn't change them," Dick Smothers said during an appearance on CNN's "The Sixties" docuseries. "We just reflected 'em," his brother added.

CBS CEO and President William Paley also canceled their show, alleging their inability to fulfill episode delivery schedules. The brothers successfully sued the network to prove they did not break their contract. However, the show was never re-aired.

In a 2010 interview with CNN, David Bianculli, author of the book 'Dangerously Funny: The Uncensored Story of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,' said that looking back, the series was relatively mild by modern standards but considered controversial given the family-friendly landscape of the era.

"There was nothing that was serious on TV in prime time," Bianculli said. "And the Smothers Brothers, in an entertainment variety show, were trying to talk about the war and talk about the presidential policies, sex, drugs and rock and roll. It was just the only place for a young generation to go to get that sort of information." Bianculli said Tom Smothers "was the one who fought most of the battles," something he confirmed in "The Sixties."

"They said that the social subjects we touched on were not appropriate for the 9 o'clock family viewing hour," Dick Smothers recalled. "They came up with any excuse to make it difficult." "And I came up with any excuse to push it," Tom Smothers added. Last year, the duo announced that they would return to the stage with a tour in 2023, CNN reported.

According to the family, a private memorial ceremony for Smothers will be held in 2024.

