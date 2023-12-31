Tom Wilkins known for role in 'Rush Hour' and 'Batman Begins' dies at 75

Beloved actor Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in movies like 'Rush Hour', 'Batman Begins' and 'The Full Monty', passed away suddenly at the age of 75

Beloved actor Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in movies like 'Rush Hour', 'Batman Begins' and 'The Full Monty', passed away suddenly at the age of 75. His family confirmed the sad news, mentioning that he died at home on December 30, surrounded by loved ones.

Wilkinson was famous for his acting skills and received Oscar nominations for his roles in 'In The Bedroom' (2001) and 'Michael Clayton' (2007). But he really made his mark as Gerald Cooper in the hit film 'The Full Monty,' which was about unemployed steelworkers turning to stripping. The movie won an Oscar for its music and was nominated for other top awards.

Besides 'The Full Monty,' Wilkinson showcased his talent in various other projects. His role as Benjamin Franklin in the HBO series 'John Adams' won him a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

He's remembered for his craft in roles such as in the BBC's 'Martin Chuzzlewit,' the movie 'Sense and Sensibility,' Wes Anderson's 'The Grand Budapest Hotel,' and the comedy 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.'

In the movie 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' released in 2003, Wilkinson portrayed Van Ruijven, a rich supporter who desired a maid played by Scarlett Johansson. His character in the story commissions a portrait of her from the Dutch painter Vermeer, played by Colin Firth. This film, adapted from Tracy Chevalier's novel, received three Oscar nominations.

He was an actor best remembered for his supporting roles in the suspense films 'Michael Clayton' and 'In the Bedroom.' With over 130 film and television credits throughout his almost 50-year career, Wilkinson is a two-time Oscar nominee and a winner of a BAFTA, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

The British actor, who is well-known for his wide range of roles in comedies, dramas, and action movies, had an award-winning role for his performance in the UK smash comedy and musical 'The Full Monty.' 26 years later, he returned to the character in a Disney+ programme earlier this year, The Hill reported.

He was frequently chosen to play American political personalities. He was nominated for an Emmy in 'The Kennedys' for his portrayal of President John F. Kennedy's father and won one for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries John Adams, The Hill reported.

(With inputs from AP)