Top Gun: Maverick Movie Review - A nostalgia driven, adrenaline gushing sequel

The emotional and dramatic stakes here are much higher than that of its predecessor and nostalgia also plays an important role in incrementing its likeability

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 3/5

It’s been a 35 year long wait for the sequel to the late Tony Scott’s original, ‘Top Gun,’ and Tom Cruise, the star who flew high thereafter with several series of sequel heavy franchises has touched base again as Pete Mitchell – older, wiser and maybe even ready to rekindle his amour with Penny (Jennifer Connelly).

Pete Mitchell – call sign “Maverick,” deemed the fastest man alive, is back where he belongs thanks to ‘Ice’ (Val Kilmer) – pushing the envelope as a test pilot instructor, imparting training to a bunch of young and willing Top Guns from the Naval aviation academy, who are scheduled to undertake a top secret, high-risk suicide mission in enemy territory that in all probability would be their last ever. You may well call it Mission Impossible. But Tom Cruise as Maverick, who was working on the fringes of the US Navy, as a test pilot when he gets called on this swan song mission, won’t. It’s up to Pete to give the mission hopefuls a fighting chance of returning back alive and for that they will have to undertake flight training equivalent to the risk at hand within a short period.

