'Top Gun: Maverick' to become Tom Cruise's highest grossing movie at US box office

'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released on May 27, 2022, is expected to surpass the collection of 'War of the Worlds' and do better than it on Saturday, the outlet reported

Tom Cruise. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Tom Cruise's latest project 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released recently in theatres, is all set to become the actor's all-time top-grossing movie at the US box office.

According to Deadline, by the end of this weekend, the movie is set to record USD 273.6 million in collection. Cruise's previous highest-earning title has been filmmaker Steven Spielberg's 2005 sci-fi title 'War of the Worlds', which grossed USD 234 million.

