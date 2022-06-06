‘Track depicts what women go through’

Hopping aboard the upcoming Marvel offering, Ms Marvel, Gingger Shankar on creating Rozi for the first Pakistani superhero series

Gingger Shankar

One among the brown actors breathing life into Marvel’s first Pakistani superhero series, Gingger Shankar has lent her music skills to the making of a track for the series, Ms Marvel. Evidently, as an Indian artiste collaborating with young Pakistani rapper Eva B for the making of Rozi, Shankar says she counts herself among a group of women successfully putting people of colour on the pedestal with this MCU offering.

“The depiction [of this superhero] was important. So many people I admire, including Sana Amanat, and Meera Menon, who directed the pilot episode, are associated with the project. I had met Eva B before the pandemic to discuss a collaboration. But during the pandemic, everyone disappeared. When we reconnected a while ago, we started working on some songs. I have been blown away by her presence, as a performer. We made a song, sent it out to a few friends, and the next thing we know is that we’re in talks for Ms Marvel. This is the first series on a Pakistani superhero, and she is a Pakistani rapper. It just made sense to [be part of the project],” says Shankar, adding that they collaborated on English and Urdu creations.



Iman Vellani in, and as, Ms Marvel

