Trouble mounts for Russell Brand

Russell Brand

Senior British politicians on Monday urged police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand. The UK entertainment industry is being questioned if the comedian’s bad behaviour went unchallenged because of his fame.

On his part, Brand has denied the allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and a couple of newspapers. One of the accusers, who have not been named, alleged that she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman stated that he raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Brand, 48, has rejected all the accusations, maintaining in a video statement that his relationships were “always consensual.” Max Blain, spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said the claims were “very serious and concerning,” and those making the allegations should be “treated seriously and with sensitivity.”

Conservative legislator Caroline Nokes, who chairs the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee, urged police in both Britain and the United States to investigate the “incredibly shocking” allegations.

