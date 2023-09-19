Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Trouble mounts for Russell Brand

Trouble mounts for Russell Brand

Updated on: 19 September,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The UK entertainment industry is being questioned if the comedian’s bad behaviour went unchallenged because of his fame

Trouble mounts for Russell Brand

Russell Brand

Listen to this article
Trouble mounts for Russell Brand
x
00:00

Senior British politicians on Monday urged police to investigate sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand. The UK entertainment industry is being questioned if the comedian’s bad behaviour went unchallenged because of his fame.


On his part, Brand has denied the allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and a couple of newspapers. One of the accusers, who have not been named, alleged that she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman stated that he raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.


Brand, 48, has rejected all the accusations, maintaining in a video statement that his relationships were “always consensual.” Max Blain, spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said the claims were “very serious and concerning,” and those making the allegations should be “treated seriously and with sensitivity.”


Conservative legislator Caroline Nokes, who chairs the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee, urged police in both Britain and the United States to investigate the “incredibly shocking” allegations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hollywood news Hollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK