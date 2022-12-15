Breaking News
tWitch from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' passes away at 40, host Ellen pens emotional note

Updated on: 15 December,2022 12:50 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI

Ellen took to Instagram to share her heartbreak about the tragic situation, by sharing a picture of herself hugging the hip-hop dancer and DJ.

tWitch from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' passes away at 40, host Ellen pens emotional note

Ellen and tWitches


It's a devastating day for fans of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', as one of its integral characters has recently passed away.


Stephen Boss, better known as 'tWitch' from the popular American talk show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, died by suicide as per a report by the US-based entertainment portal, People. Ellen took to Instagram to share her heartbreak about the tragic situation, by sharing a picture of herself hugging the hip-hop dancer and DJ.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow)


"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," the television personality wrote.

Fans condoled the loss of tWitch in the comment section. "Sending much love. He was such a kind person," a user wrote. "I'm heartbroken, I can't believe this, my prayers go out to his family," another user wrote. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," tWitch's wife Allison was quoted by People.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," she added. He rose to fame from the MTV's 'The Wade Robson Project' and became a runner-up in 'Star Search'. He also participated in the dance reality show, 'So You Think You Can Dance' in 2008. In 2014, he joined Ellen's talk-show as a guest DJ, gradually becoming a permanent part of the show and becoming a co-executive producer in 2020, as per People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

