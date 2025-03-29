Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Systemic urban planning failure’
IPL 2025: Mumbai University asks MCA to pay Rs 1.59 cr for using ground
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
Mumbai: No bidders for BMC’s tunnel vision project
Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Universal Language movie review Matthew Rankins film is a thought provoking salvo towards universal pluralism

Universal Language movie review: Matthew Rankin's film is a thought-provoking salvo towards universal pluralism

Updated on: 29 March,2025 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

For a dreamy ninety minutes, the mind can blur away the distances and experience the magical artifice of a space  set somewhere between Winnipeg and Tehran.

Universal Language movie review: Matthew Rankin's film is a thought-provoking salvo towards universal pluralism

Still from the film

Listen to this article
Universal Language movie review: Matthew Rankin's film is a thought-provoking salvo towards universal pluralism
x
00:00

Film: Universal Language
Cast: Matthew Rankin, Pirouz Nemati, Amir Amiri
Director: Matthew Rankin
Rating: 3.5/5
Runtime: 89 min


In Universal Language, an absurdist triptych of seemingly unconnected stories finds a mysterious point of intersection. Director Matthew Rankin and his co-screenwriters-producers Ila Firouzabadi and Pirouz Nemati construct a collaboratively imagined city. For a dreamy ninety minutes, the mind can blur away the distances and experience the magical artifice of a space  set somewhere between Winnipeg and Tehran.


A snowy day in Winnipeg, a school viewed from the outside. Through one of the windows we see a disruptive class shouting loud in Farsi. A man arrives carrying 2 suitcases and enters the classroom. He is obviously disappointed by their behavior. He addresses the class - Can’t they at least fool around in French?  


While walking home through a snowy maze one student, Negin (Rojina Esmaeili), and her older sister, Nazgol (Saba Vahedyousefi), find money encrusted in ice. Another thread follows a  Winnipeg tour guide, Massoud (Nemati), pointing out, to tourists, a bench and the iconic unattended briefcase preserved atop it which is supposedly a UNESCO heritage site; A third plot tracks a deadened Montréal bureaucrat named Matthew Rankin (the director himself) as he returns home to see his bedridden mother.

In the absurdists reality presented here you see turkeys wandering the streets and occupying bus seats, a woman who complains to the driver that she’s suffered too much in life to have to sit next to poultry, a crooning turkey-store proprietor, a “lacrimologist” who hands out tissues at a funeral for a cat, a man alone in a neglected mall. 

Universal Language exists in an alternative world where Farsi and French are the main languages. The film basically tells different people’s stories. We first find Matthew in a government office in Montreal, where the only other worker is a man weeping in his cubicle. Matthew  gives up his job and catches a bus back to his hometown, Winnipeg. When he tells a fellow passenger where he is going, they tell him “Winnipeg is a strange destination for tourists”.

Universal Language is not easy to read. It makes you think in several different trajectories. As per Rankin “Its an expression of . . . idealistic longing in a binary, rigid age.”  There’s a mournful tone swamping Universal Language. The film tries to reject the idea of nationhood, and  reroute its ideas towards pluralistic universalism. Universal Language’s dense and unexplained context makes it a difficult watch. But it’s lyricism keeps you enchanted in this world that goes beyond words and standard images. This film was previewed as part of the Red Lorryfilm festival package

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News hollywood film review hollywood news Hollywood film review Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK