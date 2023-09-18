Uorfi Javed's wacky fashion lands her on Snoop Dogg's Instagram feed, check out 

Snoop Dogg shared a vidoe featuring wacky fashion choices from across the world. India's Uorfi Javed made to the list with her quirky fashion sense

Snoop Dogg and Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed`s quirky fashion sense has gone international Snoop Dogg shared a parody video featuring Uorfi on his Instagram Uorfi is seen wearing a pair of jeans as a top in the video

Uorfi Javed has a become a household name, courtesy her quirky fashion sense. The actress never fails to make heads turn with her outfits which are known to be unique and often times considered bizzarre. Now, her fashion sense has landed her in the Instagram feed of international rapper Snoop Dogg.

On Monday morning, Snoop Dogg posted a parody video of a man imitating bizarre fashion looks from across the world of the many looks pulled off by Uorfi, two of them made to the list. The video begins with a shot of Uorfi wearing a jeans like a top. Uorfi's head-to-toe- blue masked look also made to the video. The looks were parodied by an unnamed content creator.

Sharing the video, Snoop Dogg wrote, "Fashion" with an amused face emoji and laughing emoji.

Uorfi took to the comment section and wrote, "Lol that’s me with laugh reacts.

More recently, a American digital creator had recreated one of Uorfi's look. Creator Chang Hee Kim recreated Uorfi's jeans as top look. In the next shot, Chang Hee Kim can be seen imitating her style. He even does a catwalk in his room. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Even my cat didn't approve."

The 25-year-old has often been trolled for her fashion choice but that has had no impact on her and she strongly believes in her choices and carried off different looks with confidence. In a previous interview given to The Times of India, Uorfi had explained why she likes to dress up differently, "Whatever I do, I do for myself because all of us want to look and feel good. And if people get provoked by a dress, then there is a problem there... they need help," she had claimed.

Of recent, leading names in the fashion business in India have approved of her sensibility and daring nature. She recently attended the store launch of designer Amit Aggarwal in New Delhi and the designer believes that Uorfi is unapologetically herself in the way she dresses up. She was also invited by designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil and Gaurav Gupta for their respective store launch. Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla were the first designers to dress her up in their creation for a shoot.