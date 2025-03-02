Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Uptown Girl singer Billy Joel 75 falls on stage while performing at Connecticut concert

Uptown Girl singer Billy Joel, 75, falls on stage while performing at Connecticut concert

Updated on: 02 March,2025 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Billy Joel was seen singing 'It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.' However, after spinning his microphone stand and tossing it toward the audience, he fell

Uptown Girl singer Billy Joel, 75, falls on stage while performing at Connecticut concert

Billy Joel Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Uptown Girl singer Billy Joel, 75, falls on stage while performing at Connecticut concert
x
00:00

Singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel stumbled and fell backward during his performance in Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena.


In the viral video, he was seen jamming out to his 1980 classic, 'It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.' However, after spinning his microphone stand and tossing it toward the audience, Joel appeared to stumble and fall backward, landing on his side, reported People.



The five-time Grammy winner repositioned himself on his back as the audience applauded, and he looked to stand up as the clip ended.

The rest of Joel's concert went on as planned, with the performer performing his encore of songs "Big Shot" and "You May Be Right." Joel performed classics like "Piano Man," "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)," and "Vienna," reported People.

Joel's recent gig at the Mohegan Sun took place before his performance at the Rogers Centre on March 15. The show is being billed as Joel's first performance in Toronto in over a decade, as per the outlet.

Joel is also set to make history in New York City later this summer when he performs at all three major N.Y.C. sports stadiums -- Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, and MetLife Stadium making him the first artist to do so.

"I'm looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer -- each holds personal significance to me," said Joel in a statement.

"There's nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting, and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding," he continued.

Joel's Yankee Stadium visit will make him the first artist to ever perform at both the old Yankee Stadium, which closed following the 2008 season, and the updated Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, reported People.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

musical concert hollywood news Hollywood News Updates viral videos Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK