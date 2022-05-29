Breaking News
Changing lives over dinner
Major fire breaks out in Thane factory, exploding cylinders create panic
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Mumbai Crime: Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Uvalde effect: Harry Styles pledges $1 mn for gun safety non-profit

Uvalde effect: Harry Styles pledges $1 mn for gun safety non-profit

Updated on: 29 May,2022 06:37 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The singer is set to go on a North American tour

Uvalde effect: Harry Styles pledges $1 mn for gun safety non-profit

Harry Styles


Harry Styles has joined the building-up chorus of politicians, civic leaders and Hollywood figures in condemning the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Styles announced he will be partnering with the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour and donating over $1 million in proceeds to it, along with Live Nation.




“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown, who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items,” Styles wrote on his Instagram post.


Show full article

harry styles hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK