Uvalde effect: Harry Styles pledges $1 mn for gun safety non-profit

The singer is set to go on a North American tour

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has joined the building-up chorus of politicians, civic leaders and Hollywood figures in condemning the epidemic of gun violence in America.

Styles announced he will be partnering with the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour and donating over $1 million in proceeds to it, along with Live Nation.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown, who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items,” Styles wrote on his Instagram post.

Show full article