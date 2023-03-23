Breaking News
Vanessa Hudgens to explore Asian heritage in new travel documentary

Updated on: 23 March,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Known for directing Mananita (2019) and Manny Pacquiao biopic Kid Kulafu, Paul Soriano will be helming this project

Vanessa Hudgens to explore Asian heritage in new travel documentary

Vanessa Hudgens


Asian American actor Vanessa Hudgens, who gained stardom with her work in Disney’s High School Musical series, is set to shoot a travel documentary in the Philippines, the country of her mother’s birth. The yet-untitled project will be shot in Palawan and Manila in March. Known for directing Mananita (2019) and Manny Pacquiao biopic Kid Kulafu, Paul Soriano will be helming this project.


The documentary is said to showcase the relationship between Hudgens and her Filipino mother, Gina, who emigrated to the US at the age of 25, as well as Hudgens’ sister, Stella. Since High School Musical, Hudgens has notched up key roles in Spring Breakers, Gimme Shelter, Will Smith's Bad Boys for Life, and the Oscar-nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical Tick, Tick... Boom.



Hudgens executive produced and starred in the film, The Knight Before Christmas and all three instalments of The Princess Switch series on Netflix. Hudgens is next set to star in the upcoming films, French Girl and Bad Boys 4. “I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world. The more we can share, the more we can lift each other up,” Hudgens said in a statement.


