Veteran actor Brett Hadley passes away

Updated on: 18 June,2023 07:54 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Hadley's last acting role was in 2015 when he starred in Anthony Lawrence's comedy short Dreamcatchers

Veteran actor Brett Hadley passes away

Representational images. Pic/iStock

'The Young and the Restless' star Brett Hadley is no more.


According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brett, 92, died on Wednesday. The news of his demise was shared by his close friend Darcy Lee.


"He was a wonderful, sweet and kind man," she said.


Hadley joined the daytime serial as the father of Doug Davidson's Paul Williams in 1980 and remained with the show through 1990, when his character mysteriously disappeared.

Born on September 25, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky, Hadley attended the University of New Mexico to study drama, then started his career at the venerable Goodman Theatre in Chicago.

He made his onscreen debut on a 1969 episode of NBC's The Name of the Game and appeared 10 times on ABC's Marcus Welby, M.D. in various roles.

He also featured in Room 222, Ironside, Police Story, Kojak, The Waltons, The Rockford Files, The Colbys and Highway to Heaven and parts in such films as The Mad Bomber (1973), Funny Lady (1975), Next of Kin (1989) and The Babe (1992).

Hadley's last acting role was in 2015 when he starred in Anthony Lawrence's comedy short Dreamcatchers.

