Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Veteran actor Geoffrey Deuel passes away

Veteran actor Geoffrey Deuel passes away

Updated on: 28 December,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

He is survived by his wife - whom he married in 2017 after four decades of being together - and younger sister, Pamela

Veteran actor Geoffrey Deuel passes away

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Veteran actor Geoffrey Deuel passes away
x
00:00

Veteran actor Geoffrey Deuel, best known for portraying famed outlaw Billy the Kid in the 1970 John Wayne vehicle Chisum, has passed away. He was 81.


As per The Hollywood Reporter, Geoffrey Deuel died on December 22 in hospice care in Largo, Florida, after a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His wife Jacqueline Deuel confirmed the news of his demise to the portal.


Deuel appeared on many TV shows from the mid-1960s through the mid-'70s, showing up on The Monkees, The Invaders, The FBI, The Flying Nun, Medical Center, Mannix, Adam-12, The Mod Squad, Mission: Impossible, The Streets of San Francisco, Ironside, Cannon and The Young and the Restless, among others.


Geoffrey Jacob Deuel was born in Lockport, New York, on Jan. 17, 1943, and raised in nearby Penfield. His father, Ellsworth, was a doctor and his mother, Lillian, a nurse.

In the 1980s, Deuel performed in plays in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood and returned to school to earn a master's degree from the University of South Florida. He worked for years as a substitute teacher.

He is survived by his wife - whom he married in 2017 after four decades of being together - and younger sister, Pamela.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK