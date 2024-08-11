McCall's film career included roles in "The White Palace," "The Cry Baby Killer," "Machine-Gun Kelly," "War of the Satellites" and "Young at Heart." She worked alongside entertainment legends such as Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin and Robin Williams

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Veteran Hollywood actress Mitzi McCall passes away x 00:00

Veteran comedian-actor Mitzi McCall is no more. According to Variety, McCall breathed her last on Thursday in Burbank. She was 93.

McCall will always be remembered for her remarkable work with her her husband, actor and comedian Charlie Brill, as part of the comedy duo "McCall and Brill." The pair became television staples, gracing numerous variety shows, including a memorable appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" during The Beatles' American debut in 1964 -- a moment that has since become television history.

McCall entered the showbiz world in the late 1940s with a stage debut at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in "Strange Bedfellows" in 1948. In the early 1950s, she hosted the Kiddie Castle program on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, establishing herself as a versatile and engaging performer. By 1953, she was featured on Studio 10 on KGTV in San Diego, California, Variety reported.

In decades-long career, she appeared on shows like "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In," "Life Goes On," "Silk Stalkings," "Seinfeld," "Roseanne," "Dharma and Greg," "Becker," "The Twilight Zone" and "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody."

She also had a successful career as a voice-over artist, bringing to life characters in animated series such as "Snorks," "Mother Goose and Grimm," "The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show," "The Flintstones" and "The Jetsons." She also voiced Glyptodon in the animated feature "Ice Age."

McCall's film career included roles in "The White Palace," "The Cry Baby Killer," "Machine-Gun Kelly," "War of the Satellites" and "Young at Heart." She worked alongside entertainment legends such as Jerry Lewis, Dean Martin and Robin Williams.

She also worked as a screenwriter on television shows like "Eight is Enough," "One Day at a Time," "Alf" and "Charles in Charge." She was also a mentor and light for many in the industry, known for her "warmth, generosity, and unwavering support for fellow performers," according to her publicist.

Her survivors include her husband of 64 years, Charlie Brill, their daughter Jenny and nieces Toni Howard and Wendy Goldberg.

