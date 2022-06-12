Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Viola Davis says escapist movies, social media 'destroys our art form'

Viola Davis says escapist movies, social media 'destroys our art form'

Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:41 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

In a conversation about her content label JuVee at the annual Produced By Conference on Saturday, Davis discussed the notion of escapism at the cineplex and how tentpole movies can erode the nuance of storytelling

Viola Davis says escapist movies, social media 'destroys our art form'

Viola Davis. Pic/AFP


Oscar winner Viola Davis says social media has undermined her art form, especially as it relates to modern theatrical movies.

The 'Fences' and 'The First Lady' actor delivered a blunt and juicy indictment of what it takes to market films nowadays, reports 'Variety'.




In a conversation about her content label JuVee at the annual Produced By Conference on Saturday, Davis discussed the notion of escapism at the cineplex and how tentpole movies can erode the nuance of storytelling.


Show full article

viola davis hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK