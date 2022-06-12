Viola Davis says escapist movies, social media 'destroys our art form'

In a conversation about her content label JuVee at the annual Produced By Conference on Saturday, Davis discussed the notion of escapism at the cineplex and how tentpole movies can erode the nuance of storytelling

Viola Davis. Pic/AFP

Oscar winner Viola Davis says social media has undermined her art form, especially as it relates to modern theatrical movies.

The 'Fences' and 'The First Lady' actor delivered a blunt and juicy indictment of what it takes to market films nowadays, reports 'Variety'.

