‘Virat Kohli is an amazing person, super humble,’ says Norwegian dance group Quick Style

Updated on: 16 March,2023 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, which is currently in India, spoke about their experience of meeting Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday

‘Virat Kohli is an amazing person, super humble,’ says Norwegian dance group Quick Style

Virat Kohli's Twitter


The all-male dance group based in Norway, Quick Style, currently on a visit to India, on Wednesday, spoke about their experience of meeting Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.


The Quick Style group members told ANI that Virat Kohli is an 'amazing person', a 'good friend' and a 'super humble guy'.



Recently, Kohli met the Norwegian dance group and shared a photo with them on his Twitter handle which went viral.


‘Guess who I met in Mumbai @TheQuickstyle,’ he captioned the post.

Quick Style also dropped a fun video with Kohli in which he can be seen dancing with the group in a quirky way.

The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. As the video progresses, Kohli walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation's Ishq.

 
 
 
 
 
Soon after the group posted the video, it went viral on social media.

The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Talking about the song 'Kala Chashma', Quick Style told ANI, ‘For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it's not anyone's, it's everyone's. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours.’

Recently, the group dropped a video in which they can be seen dancing to the song 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in a Mumbai local train.

